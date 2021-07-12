CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Long Trimmed in Crude Oil Futures after Weeks of Price Rally

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended July 6. NET LENGTH for crude oil futures slumped -25 139 contracts to 497 351 for the week. Speculative long position declined -24 799 contracts, while shorts added +340 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped 876 contracts to 24 821, while that for gasoline sank -13 442 contracts to 50 417. NET SHORT of natural gas futures rose 7 307 contracts to 108 054 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH jumped -20 595 contracts to 182 821 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH rose +3 011 contracts to 444 88. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -1 168 contracts to 13 576 while that for palladium added +895 contracts to 2 303.

