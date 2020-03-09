For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 2.81% against the CHF and closed at 0.9367 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9257, with the USD trading 1.17% lower against the CHF from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 0.9139, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9022. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9418, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9580.
Trading trend in the pair today is expected to be determined by Switzerland’s unemployment rate for February, slated to release in a few hours.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.