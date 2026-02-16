Mon, Feb 16, 2026 13:34 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Bears Take a Breather After Almost 3% Weekly Drop

    USD/JPY: Bears Take a Breather After Almost 3% Weekly Drop

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    USDJPY bounced on Monday on partial profit taking after last week’s almost 3% drop (the biggest weekly loss since Nov 2024).

    Weaker dollar and growing optimism after PM Takaichi’s election victory, contributed to fresh strength of Japanese currency last week.

    Recovery attempts were so far repeatedly capped by initial Fibo barrier at 153.54 (23.6% of 157.69/152.26 bear-leg), suggesting that correction is likely to be limited and provide better selling levels.

    Technical signals are still mixed as 14-d momentum emerged from negative zone and heads north and stochastic is reversing in oversold territory, conflicting MAs in bearish configuration.

    Next good barrier above 153.54 lays at 154.32 (Fibo 38.2%), with 153.90 zone (daily cloud base / 50% retracement) expected to cap extended upticks and mark a healthy correction before bears regain control.

    Massive weekly bearish candle (which also completed bearish engulfing pattern) weighs on near-term action and contributes to negative scenario.

    Res: 153.75; 154.32; 154.90; 155.68.
    Sup: 152.60; 152.26; 152.00; 151.05.

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.