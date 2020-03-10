For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Crude Oil rose 4.93% against the USD and closed at USD31.91 per barrel, despite oil price war.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 33.27, with oil trading 4.26% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close, amid hopes of recovery in oil prices.

The pair is expected to find support at 28.78, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 24.29. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 36.32, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 39.37.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crude oil is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.