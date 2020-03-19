General Trend:

  • SP 500 Futures trade lower by 5% electronic session daily limit
  • Electric Appliances, Real Estate and Marine Transportation are among the declining sectors in Japan
  • Sectors moving lower in Australia include Energy and Financials
  • Shanghai Composite declines over 2% during morning session
  • RBA cut rates and announced QE that will target the 3-year yield in Australia
  • RBA again added a record amount of cash to the banking system through repo operations
  • RBA Gov Lowe due to speak at 5 GMT
  • NZ 10-year bond yield rises over 20bps; RBNZ said cash is ample, NZ debt agency to now hold weekly Treasury bill tenders amid increased short-term financing needs
  • AU and NZ announce measures to close their borders to foreigners
  • JGB Futures decline despite special operations by BOJ
  • Japanese government officials continue to debate stimulus and cash handouts
  • South Korea announces funds to stabilize the bond and equity markets
  • China Hubei reported no new cases of coronavirus on March 18th (first time since outbreak of virus started in China)
  • China PBOC is due to hold its monthly settings of the loan prime rates (LPRs) on Friday; The central bank is expected to cut the 1-year and 5-year LPRs by 5bps each (according to 1 poll)

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.4%
  • (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) CUTS CASH TARGET RATE BY 25BPS TO 0.25%; to target yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of around 0.25%; announces A$90B funding facility
  • (AU) Australia Government: To invest up to A$15.0B to support lending by small and medium-sized companies
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA FEB EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +26.7K V +6.3KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 5.1% V 5.3%E
  • (NZ) NEW ZEALAND Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.5% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 1.8% V 1.7%E
  • (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO): To hold weekly Treasury bill tenders, effective from March 24th; the new frequency to support increased short-term funding needs
  • (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Govt will announce additional economic measures in coming days; To ban all non-Australians arrivals from Friday 20th
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Aware and watching market developments, they are not unexpected or unusual
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Surplus cash at ES accounts at ~A$18.8B (record high)
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$12.7B (record high) to banking system through repos v A$10.7B prior
  • QAN.AU Suspends all international flights for Qantas and JetStar, starting late march; to stand down majority of 30K employees
  • (AU) Australia Medical Office: Reports 565 coronavirus cases v 454 prior; Deaths 6
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Hawkesby: RBNZ and banks have plenty of cash on hand ; Cash and other payment systems are ready for coronavirus
  • (AU) Australia APRA adjusts bank capital expectations, sees banks needing to use large buffers for lending, will not be concerned if banks do not meet 2016 capital benchmark

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +1.6%
  • (JP) JAPAN FEB NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.4% V 0.5%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.6% V 0.6%E; CPI Ex Fresh Food, Energy (core-core) Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.7%e
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces ¥1.0T in special bond buying operations (unscheduled)
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces 2nd special bond buying operation for the day totaling ¥300B, Daily total now ¥1.3T
  • 7203.JP To close all plants in North America March 23-24th; plan to resume production March 25th
  • 7201.JP To suspends North American production from March 20-April 6th due to coronavirus
  • (JP) Japan Govt said to be planning more than ¥30T in stimulus – Japan press
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Meeting Minutes from Jan: Most members: must be mindful of downside risks to economy but momentum for hitting price target sustained
  • (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥595.1B v +¥4.24T prior week; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥1.2T v -¥514.8B prior week
  • (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Getting many proposals from ruling opposition party lawmakers to offer cash to households, this is still in the idea stage; cannot say at this time what size stimulus package will be
  • (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Not currently thinking about cash payments to citizens; not currently considering sales tax cut; has not yet decided on size of stimulus package

Korea

  • Kospi opened +2.2%
  • (KR) South Korea President Moon ordered KRW50T in emergency funding for small business
  • (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: To create fund to stabilize bond market, financial institutions to also create fund for equities
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Kim: meeting held to review markets; to take steps based on contingency plan if needed; Possible plans include expanding support for corporate bond issuance
  • (KR) South Korea reports 152 additional coronavirus cases in the last 24-hours v 93 prior; Total 8,565; Death toll 91 v 84 prior
  • (KR) South Korea Fin Min and Bank of Korea (BOK) joint statement: Won fall is excessive; herd behaviors in FX are excessive, one-sided moves in FX are excessive given fundamentals
  • (KR) South Korea KOSDAQ index decline triggers circuit breaker; Korea Exchange again activates ‘sidecar’ on Kospi after Kospi 200 FUTs decline by 5%, program trading has been halted for 5 mins

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%
  • 700.HK Reports Q4 (CNY) Net 21.6B v 22.8Be, Op 28.6B v 17.3B y/y, Rev 105.8B v 103.7Be
  • (CN) China Feb Swift Global Payments CNY: 2.11% v 1.65% prior
  • (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for March 18th: 34 additional cases v 13 prior; Additional deaths: 8 v 11 prior; Hubei: 0 additional cases v 1 prior; additional deaths: 8 v 11 prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0522 v 7.0328 prior (weakest fix since Oct 2019)
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips reverse repo operations for the 22nd consecutive session, Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
  • (HK) Macau reports 80% of gaming tables have resumed operations
  • (CN) China FX Regulator SAFE: Will prevent risks from cross border flows

Other

  • (BR) BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK (BCB) CUTS SELIC RATE TARGET BY 50BPS TO 3.75%; AS EXPECTED

North America

  • US) FED TO LAUNCH MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUND LIQUIDITY FACILITY (MMLF); US Treasury to provide $10B in credit protection from Exchange Stabilization Fund for the Fed’s liquidity facility
  • (US) NYSE TO MOVE TEMPORARILY TO FULLY ELECTRONIC TRADING; EQUITIES AND OPTIONS TRADING FLOORS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE, BEGINNING MARCH 23RD
  • MAR Withdraws FY20 outlook; sees very early signs of improvement in Greater China; North America and Europe have seen occupancy levels below 25% over the last few days
  • (US) TTN March 18th Avg Traffic Intensity Index in Select US cities y/y: 14.0% v 14.8% prior (6th consecutive decline)
  • (US) Some bank branches said to run ‘low’ on cash amid large withdrawals by customers; banking officials and Fed assure that there is ample cash on hand – US financial press
  • (US) Pres Trump: announcing developments in war against ‘Chinese virus’; will invoke Defense Production Act; China has not asked for a tariff suspension – White House briefer
  • (US) NIH’s Fauci: Coronavirus still in escalation phase in the US
  • (US) Fed’s Kashkari (dove, FOMC voter): Coronavirus pandemic could be devastating like the great Depression or worse; the faster Congress can act the better
  • ABBV New England Journal of Medicine reports a Chinese trial of 199 patients finds that Kaletra failed to improve their condition or prevent them from dying any better than standard care – financial press

Europe

  • (EU) ECB ANNOUNCES €750B PANDEMIC PURCHASE PROGRAM (PPP); to cover private and public sector securities; will consider revising QE limits to extent necessary
  • (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Extraordinary times require extraordinary action; there are no limits to our commitment to the Euro, will use full potential of our tools
  • (UK) PM Johnson: To increase testing for coronavirus to 25,000/day – press

Levels as of 01:10ET

  • Hang Seng -5.1%; Shanghai Composite -2.6%; Kospi -8.1%; Nikkei225 -2.0%; ASX 200 -4.1%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 -4.4%; Nasdaq100 -3.7%, Dax -4.9%; FTSE100 -4.5%
  • EUR 1.0981-1.0878; JPY 109.55-107.89; AUD 0.5816-0.5511; NZD 0.5750-0.5471
  • Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,474/oz; Crude Oil +8.9% at $22.67/brl; Copper -6.4% at $2.02/lb
Previous articleEUR/GBP Daily Outlook
Next articleDaily Technical Analysis
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.