During yesterday’s trading session, the US dollar started to grow against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.67%). At the moment, currency majors are consolidating. Investors began trading currencies, which are considered more reliable. The COVID-19 epidemic continues to impact the global economy negatively. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would have to endure “painful two weeks” in the fight against COVID-19 before the trend tends to improve. Today, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 216,722. In total, there are already 939,436 cases in the world.

Today, investors expect a report on initial jobless claims in the United States. Experts expect that the number of Americans applying for jobless claims is likely to hit a record high for the second week in a row, as more and more states announce quarantine and insist residents stay at home. All these measures are aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic, which, according to economists, has already pushed the world economy into recession.

The “black gold” prices have started recovering. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $22.25 mark per barrel.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there were aggressive sales in the US stock market: #SPY (-4.50%), #DIA (-4.49%), #QQQ (-4.25%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield fell again. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.60-0.61%.

The news feed on 2020.04.02: