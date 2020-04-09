For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 9.73% against the USD and closed at 0.6232.
LME Copper prices declined 11.5% or $1.8/MT to $4,976.0/MT. Aluminium prices fell 2.3% or $34.0/MT to $1,421.5/MT.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.6223, with the AUD trading 0.14% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 0.6143, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.6062. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.6277, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.6330.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.