For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.44% against the USD and closed at USD15.83 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.76, with silver trading 0.47% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.56, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.33. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 16.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.26.
The white metal is below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.