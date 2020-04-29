For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 0.49% against the USD and closed at USD15.33 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.41, with silver trading 0.52% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.16, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 14.91. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 15.58, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 15.75.
The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average