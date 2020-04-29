For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 1.10% against the CHF and closed at 0.9744.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9728, with the USD trading 0.16% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9699, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9671. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9778, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9829.

Moving ahead, traders would keep a close eye on Switzerland’s ZEW survey expectations for April, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.