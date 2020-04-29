For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 3.01% against the JPY and closed at 106.83.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 106.54, with the USD trading 0.27% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 106.26, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 105.98. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 107.07, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 107.60.

- advertisement -

Looking forward, investors would keep a watch on Japan’s retail trade and industrial production, both for March, slated to release overnight.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.