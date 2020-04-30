For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 1.53% against the USD and closed at USD15.56 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.48, with silver trading 0.55% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.32, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.16. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 15.62, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 15.77.
- advertisement -
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.