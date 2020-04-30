For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 6.43% against the CAD and closed at 1.3881.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1.3883, with the USD trading marginally higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3848, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.3813. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3940, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3997.

Looking forward, traders would keep a close watch on Canada’s gross domestic product for February, slated to release later today.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.