For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 1.07% against the CHF and closed at 0.9741.
On the data front, Switzerland’s ZEW survey expectations climbed to 12.7 in April, compared to a reading of -45.8 in the previous month.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9753, with the USD trading 0.12% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 0.9721, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9690. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9776, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9800.
Moving forward, investors would keep a watch on Switzerland’s real retail sales for March and the KOF leading indicator for April, slated to release in a few hours.
The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.