For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 3.18% against the USD and closed at USD15.07 per ounce, tracking losses in gold prices.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.12, with silver trading 0.37% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 14.67, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 14.21. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 15.76, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.39.
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.