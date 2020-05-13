General Trend:

  • Jilin City (northeast China) announced partial lockdown after recent cluster of coronavirus cases
  • South Korean press: South Korea ‘on alert’ over new wave of coronavirus cases
  • Hong Kong woman with no travel history said to have coronavirus [would end HK’s 23-day streak of not having a ‘local’ coronavirus case] – Local press
  • Early decliners in Shanghai include Telecom Services and IT firms
  • Tencent is expected to report quarterly earnings after the close in Hong Kong
  • Insurance, Iron & Steel and Real Estate are among the declining sectors in Japan; Toyota Motor declines after recently reported earnings
  • Declining sectors in Australia include Energy, Consumer Staples and Financials.
  • RBNZ: Negative cash rate will become option in future, raised QE program to NZ$60B from NZ$33B prior; NZD declined after the rate decision
  • New Zealand is due to release budget on Thursday (May 14th)
  • RBA skips offering to buy bonds at daily QE operation for 3rd straight session, 3-year yield is currently below the target of 0.25%
  • Australia Consumer Confidence rebounds in May, survey period covered the lead up to and actual announcement of the plan to ease restrictions
  • Australia April jobs data due on Thursday, unemployment rate expected to rise to 8.2% from 5.2%
  • MSCI announced results of May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened -0.2%
  • (NZ) NEW ZEALAND CENTRAL BANK (RBNZ) LEAVES OFFICIAL CASH RATE (OCR) UNCHANGED AT 0.25%; AS EXPECTED; RAISES LARGE SCALE ASSET PURCHASE (LSAP) PROGRAM TO NZ$60B FROM NZ$33B
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Policy committee prepared to do whatever it takes, hope we dont have to use all policy options, but will assess use of negative rates along with other tools if needed – post rate decision press conference
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Deputy Gov Bascand: Have asked banks to be ready by the end of the year for negative rates
  • CBA.AU Reports Q3 (A$) Cash profit 1.30B v 1.70B y/y; confirms to sell 55% stake in Colonial First State for A$1.7B to KKR
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skips offering to buy bonds for 3rd consecutive session
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$67.6B v A$66.2B prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$369M to banking system through repos v A$405M prior
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$450M v NZ$450M prior in government bonds as part of QE
  • (AU) Australia May Westpac Consumer Confidence: 88.1 v 75.6 prior; M/M: +16.4% v -17.7% prior (largest m/m increase on record)
  • (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Our number one priority is jobs, economic shock could be sharp but short, when times are hard you don’t cut, you invest – pre-budget address
  • (AU) Australia Fin Min Cormann: Do not think Australia breached rules on barely dumping in China
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 WAGE PRICE INDEX Q/Q: 0.5% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.1%E
  • (AU) Australia sells A$19B in new 1.00% Dec 2030 bonds through syndication, avg yield 1.025%, bid to cover 2.82x

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened -1.1%
  • (JP) Japan Mar Current Account Balance (BoP): ¥1.97T v +¥2.03Te; Adj Current Account: ¥0.94T v +¥1.125Te
  • (JP) Japan Apr Bank Lending Ex-Trusts Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.2% prior; Incl Trusts Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.0% prior
  • (JP) Japan Ministry of Finance offers to buy ¥50B in govt bonds
  • 7201.JP Medium term plan to seek ¥300B cost cuts in 2020; sees Rev reaching ¥11.5T within 3-years; will include restructuring charge; to be announced on May 28th – press
  • (JP) JAPAN APR ECO WATCHERS CURRENT SURVEY: 7.9 V 10.0E (lowest since 2002) OUTLOOK SURVEY: 16.6 V 17.0E
  • (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Want to deal swiftly with 2nd extra budget; Govt and Bank of Japan (BOJ) are determined to not allow deflation

Korea

  • Kospi opened -1.3%
  • (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to provide additional KRW5.0T in special low interest rate loans to domestic businesses impacted by coronavirus – Yonhap
  • (KR) South Korea renews calls for Japan to lift trade restrictions on 3 key industrial materials critical for South Korea’s chip and display industries (photoresist, etching gas, and fluorinated polyimide) – Yonhap

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%
  • (CN) China Jilin City announces partial lockdown after coronavirus cases surge, Rail Station to halt train services starting today as part of coronavirus containment measures – local press
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0875 v 7.0919 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips Reserve Repo Operations for the 27th consecutive session; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
  • (CN) China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian: reiterates US and China should implement trade deal with equality and mutual respect
  • (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for May 12th: 7 additional cases (1 imported v 1 prior) v 1 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases: 8 v 15 prior
  • (CN) S&P: China not likely to meet Phase 1 trade targets, China’s imports to the US are at levels that are tracking well below target
  • (HK) Hong Kong woman with no travel history said to have coronavirus [would end HK’s 23-day streak of not having a ‘local’ coronavirus case] – Local press

Other

  • 2474.TW Apple said to be urging Luxshare-ICT to invest into Catcher in order to have an alternative to Foxconn – Nikkei
  • (SA) Saudi Arabia Cabinet affirms commitment to OPEC+ deal

North America

  • (US) House Democrats’ Progressive Caucus asks Speaker Pelosi to delay the Friday planned vote on new stimulus to next week – press
  • (CN) Sen Graham (R-SC) and some other GOP senators introduce China sanctions legislation – press
  • (US) CDC Director Redfield: CDC spoke with Chinese counterparts as early as Jan 3rd regarding the coronavirus outbreak – Senate testimony
  • (US) Fed’s Mester (hawk, voter): more pessimistic scenarios are almost as likely as the baseline; further direct fiscal support will be needed; Open to yield curve control debate to support guidance
  • (US) Treasury has approved $25B in assistance to aviation industry, approved support for all major passenger carriers

Europe

  • (NO) Norges Bank: To exclude 7 companies from government pension fund (including Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus, Suncor, Imperial Oil, Elsewedy Electric, Electrobras and Vale)
  • (UK) APR BRC SALES LFL Y/Y: +5.7% (ex-temporarily closed stores and includes online sales) V -15.0%E; Total Retail sales -19.1% y/y (record decline since data started in 1995)

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi +0.4%; Nikkei225 -0.6%; ASX 200 -0.4%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 -1.1%
  • EUR 1.0858-1.0843; JPY 107.28-107.09; AUD 0.6480-0.6451; NZD 0.6096-0.6000
  • Commodity Futures: Gold -0.0% at $1,706/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $25.61/brl; Copper +0.6% at $2.35/lb
Previous articleUK GDP dropped -2% in Q1, worst since 2008, with record contraction in services
Next articleCrude Oil: Oil Trading Higher, Ahead Of EIA’s Weekly Crude Oil Stockpiles Data
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.