Fri, Sep 20, 2024 @ 03:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 broke key resistance level 5670.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 5800.00

S&P 500 index today broke above the key resistance level 5670.00 (which stopped the previous impulse waves (5) and (1), as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 5670.00 continues the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 5800.00 (intersecting with the weekly up channel from April).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.