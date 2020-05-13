For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 0.32% against the USD and closed at USD15.62 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 15.7150, with silver trading 0.61% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 15.57, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 15.43. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 15.87, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 16.03.
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.