For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold marginally declined against the USD and closed at USD1734.40 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1730.9, with gold trading 0.20% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1721.37, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1711.83. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1740.87, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1750.83.
The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.