For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold slightly rose against the USD and closed at USD1735.50 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1735.00, with gold trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1721.47, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1707.93. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1744.37, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1753.73.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.