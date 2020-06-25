For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 3.09% against the USD and closed at USD17.73 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 17.75, with silver trading 0.11% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 17.46, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 17.18. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 18.16, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 18.58.
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.