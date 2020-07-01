For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 2.59% against the USD and closed at USD18.59 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 18.65, with silver trading 0.32% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 18.22, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 17.79. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 18.87, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 19.10.

The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.