For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.34% against the USD and closed at USD19.09 per ounce on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 19.34, with silver trading 1.31% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 19.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 18.77. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 19.48, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 19.62.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.