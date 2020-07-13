For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.34% against the USD and closed at USD19.09 per ounce on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 19.34, with silver trading 1.31% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 19.05, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 18.77. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 19.48, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 19.62.
The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.