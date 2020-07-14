Notes/Observations

  • UK May GDP data misses expectations; disappointing first step on the road to recovery
  • Risk aversion sentiment holding on as concerns linger over the resurgence of coronavirus and increase in US-China tensions

Asia:

  • (CH) China Jun Trade Balance: $46.2B v $58.4Be; Exports Y/Y: +0.5% v -2.0%e; Imports Y/Y: +2.7% v -9.0%e; Commerce Ministry reiterated stance that remained committed to implement US Trade deal
  • Singapore Q2 Advance GDP official entered into a technical recession for 1st time since Q1 2009 (Q/Q: -41.2% v -35.9%e; Y/Y: -12.2% v -10.5%e) South Korea President Moon announced ‘new deal’ plan (as expected) of total KRW160T investment expected by 2025 (govt to finance KRW116T of this amount)

Coronavirus:

  • Total cases 13,070,590 (+1.5% d/d); Total deaths: 572.4K (+0.7% d/d)
  • California Gov Newsom: closed indoor activities in bars and restaurants
  • US: extending border restrictions with Mexico/Canada until Aug 21st Sending extra medical task forces to Texas/California to help with virus response

Europe:

  • UK govt said to be preparing to change course on Huawei’s role in UK’s 5G network

Americas:

  • President Trump advisers said to have ruled out ending Hong Kong dollar peg as punishment for new China security law

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Equities

  • Indices [Stoxx600 -1.3% at 365.5, FTSE -0.6% at 6,140, DAX -1.5% at 12,600 , CAC-40 -1.7%at 4,970, IBEX-35 -1.5% at 7,315, FTSE MIB -1.2% at 19,773, SMI -0.8% at 10,216, S&P 500 Futures +0.4%]
  • Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open broadly lower remaining depressed as the session wore on; all sectors in the read, but least negative sectors are energy and telecom; sectors leading to the downside include technology and consumer discretionary; reportedly EssilorLuxottica to sell EU stores; Lidl announces plans to open further 100 stores in UK; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include JP Morgan, Gastenal, Wells Fargo and Citigroup

Equities

  • Consumer discretionary: HelloFresh HFG.DE +0.8% (results), Ocado OCDO.UK -2.1% (results), Swatch UHR.CH +0.2% (results)
  • Energy: Ceres Power CER.UK -7.1% (placing)
  • Financials: Partners Group PGHN.CH -1.0% (results), Avanza Bank Holdings AZA.SE +13.1% (results)
  • Healthcare: Clinigen Group CLIN.UK -11.3% (Prelim results)
  • Industrials: Airbus AIR.FR -1.6% (new lease orders), Atlantia ATL.IT +1.7% (Italian government requirements on Autostrade), Halma HLMA.UK -5.5% (results), Hexagon HEXAB.SE +2.4% (analyst action)
  • Technology: Zoo Digital ZOO.UK +3.7% (results)

Speakers

  • ECB Q2 Lending Survey: Credit standards for households tightened in quarter while those for businesses remained favorable. Surge in loan demand reflected emergency liquidity needs
  • UK Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR, fiscal watchdog): forecasted 2020 GDP -12.4% under baseline scenario.with budget deficit widening between 13-21%. Likely there would be need to raises tax revenues and/or reduce spending to put finances on a sustainable path
  • German ZEW commented that it expected to see a gradual increase in GDP in H2 and early 202. Outlook for German economy largely remained unchanged compared to the prior month
  • China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced that China would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin [LMD] noting that US comments on South China neglected the facts (*Reminder: On Monday, July 13th US declared ‘most’ of China’s maritime claims in South China as illegal)

Currencies/Fixed Income

  • Safe haven flows aided the USD in the session as concerns lingered over the resurgence of coronavirus in various global hotspots coupled with an increase in US-China tensions
  • GBP/USD was softer after UK May GDP data missed expectations and put a damper on the first step towards the road to recovery as lockdown measures eased. Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR, fiscal watchdog) forecasted 2020 GDP -12.4% under baseline scenario. GBP/USD lower by 0.3% during the session at 1.2515
  • EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1345 area as German ZEW Survey came in slightly below expectations

Economic Data

  • (FI) Finland Jun CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.0% prior Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.2% prior
  • (DE) Germany Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.9%e
  • (DE) Germany Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.8%e
  • (UK) May Monthly GDP M/M: 1.8% v 5.5%e; 3M/3M: -19.1% v -17.5%e
  • (UK) May Industrial Production M/M: 6.0% v 6.5%e; Y/Y: -20.0% v -20.4%e
  • (UK) May Manufacturing Production M/M: 8.4% v 7.8%e; Y/Y: -23.8% v -24.0%e
  • (UK) May Construction Output M/M: 8.2% v 15.0%e; Y/Y: -39.7% v -34.6%e
  • (UK) May Index of Services M/M: 0.9% v 4.8%e; 3M/3M: -18.9% v -16.9%e
  • (UK) May Visible Trade Balance: -£2.8B v -£8.2Be; Overall Trade Balance: +£4.3B v -£-0.6Be; Trade balance Non-EU: +£0.7B v -£3.0Be
  • (CH) Swiss Jun Producer and Import Prices M/M: +0.5% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: -3.5% v -4.5% prior
  • (IN) India Jun Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: -1.8% v -2.4%e
  • (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.3%e
  • (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.3%e
  • ES) Spain Jun CPI Core M/M: 0.1% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.1% prior
  • (SE) Sweden Jun CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.5%e; CPI Level: 336.84 v 336.22e
  • (SE) Sweden Jun CPIF M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.5%e ;
  • (SE) Sweden Jun CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.4% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.1%e
  • (CZ) Czech May Current Account Balance (CZK): +4.2B v -4.0Be
  • (DE) Germany July ZEW Current Situation Survey: -80.9 v -65.0Be; Expectations Survey: 59.3 v 60.0e
  • (EU) Euro Zone Jul ZEW Expectations Survey: 59.6 v 58.6 prior
  • (EU) Euro Zone May Industrial Production M/M: 12,4% v 15.0%e; Y/Y: -20.9% v -18.9%e

Fixed Income Issuance

  • (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR22.0T vs. IDR20.0T target in bills and bonds
  • (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €2.96B vs. €1.5-3.0B indicated range in 0% 2027 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: -0.478% v -0.382% prior
  • (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €3.1B vs. €2.5-3.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills
  • (UK) DMO sold £3.25B in 0.125% Jan 2026 Gilts; Avg Yield: -0.017% v +0.031% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.32x v 2.28x prior; Tails: 0.4bps v 0.4bps prior

Looking Ahead

  • OPEC Monthly Oil Report
  • (PT) Bank of Portugal Jun ECB financing to Portuguese Banks: No est v €21.2B prior
  • (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision to leave its Base Rate unchanged at 0.10%
  • (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €8.5-10.0B in 3-year and 7-year and 20-year BTP Bonds
  • 05:30 (ZA) South Africa May Total Mining Production M/M: +16.0%e v -34.1% prior; Y/Y: -32.5%e v -47.3% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -62.0% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v -59.6% prior
  • 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills
  • 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO)
  • 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR6.6B in 2026. 2030 and 2048 bonds
  • 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €2.4-2.8B in 3-month and 12-month bills
  • 05:40 (UK) BOE weekly allotment in 6-month GBP-enhanced liquidity repo operation (ILTR)
  • 06:00 (US) Jun NFIB Small Business Optimism: 97.8e v 94.4 prior
  • 06:30 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 0.375% Oct 2030 Gilts
  • 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell Ç1.5B in 12-Month Bills;
  • 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing
  • 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed)
  • 07:30 (UK) House of Commons possible statements
  • 07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales
  • 07:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.15B in APF Gilt purchase operation (3-7 years)
  • 08:00 (PL) Poland May Current Account Balance: €0.8Be v €1.2B prior; Trade Balance: +€0.2Be v €0B prior; Exports: €15.8Be v €1.4B prior; Imports: €15.9Be v €13.8B prior
  • 08:00 (IS) Iceland Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 13.0% prior
  • 08:00 (BR) Brazil May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: +4.5%e v -9.7% prior; Y/Y: -11.7%e v -15.1% prior
  • 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index
  • 08:30 (US) Jun CPI M/M: +0.5%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.6%e v 0.1% prior
  • 08:30 (US) Jun CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.1%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.1%e v 1.2% prior
  • 08:30 (US) Jun CPI Index NSA: 257.706e v 256.4 prior; CPI Core Index SA: 265.884e v 265.4 prior
  • 08:30 (US) Jun Real Average Hourly Earnings Y/Y: No est v 6.4% prior; Real Average Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior
  • 08:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.15B in APF Gilt purchase operation (7-20 years)
  • 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data
  • 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves
  • 09:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.15B in APF Gilt purchase operation (20+ years)
  • 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills
  • 14:00 (US) Fed’s Brainard
  • 14:30 (US) Fed’s Bullard
  • 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Capacity Utilization: No est v 42.0% prior
  • 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories
  • 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Export Price Index M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -8.2% prior;
  • 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Import Price Index M/M: No est v 4.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v -12.8% prior
  • 19:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Unemployment Rate: 4.5%e v 4.5% prior
  • 20:30 (AU) Australia July Westpac Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 93.7 prior
  • 23:00 (KR) South Korea May M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.7% prior;
  • 23:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Bank Lending to Households (KRW): No est v 920.7T prior
  • 21:30 (KR) South Korea Central Bank to sell KRW 2.2T in 2-Year Bond
  • 23:00 (CN) China to sell 1-year Government Bond and 10-year Special Government Bond
  • 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB20B in 2038 Bonds
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate and Policy Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%; Expected to maintain its policy framework of “QQE with Yield Control” around 0.00%; Expected to maintain asset purchases at annual pace of ‘unlimited’
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided.

