For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 1.49% against the USD and closed at USD19.53 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 19.44, with silver trading 0.49% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 19.26, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 19.09. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 19.71, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 19.98.
- advertisement -
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.