For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 1.91% against the USD and closed at USD22.84 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 22.90, with silver trading 0.28% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 22.46, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 22.01. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 23.37, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 23.83.
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.