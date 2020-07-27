For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.66% against the USD and closed at USD22.99 per ounce on Friday, tracking gains in gold prices.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 23.73, with silver trading 3.24% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 22.94, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 22.16. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 24.15, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 24.58.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.