For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.13% against the USD and closed at 0.7098 on Friday.
LME Copper prices declined 1.9% or $121.0/MT to $6,412.5/MT. Aluminium prices fell 0.4% or $6.5/MT to $1,654.5/MT.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.7139, with the AUD trading 0.58% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.
- advertisement -
The pair is expected to find support at 0.7088, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7038. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7165, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7192.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.