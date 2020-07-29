For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 4.90% against the USD and closed at USD24.14 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 24.34, with silver trading 0.81% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 22.44, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 20.54. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 26.25, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 28.17.
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.