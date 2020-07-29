For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.21% against the CHF and closed at 0.9180.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9176, with the USD trading marginally lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9145, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9113. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9218, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9259.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Moving ahead, traders would keep a watch on Switzerland’s ZEW survey expectations for July, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.