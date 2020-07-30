General Trend:
- Property index rises over 2% in Hong Kong, tech firms also rise
- Standard Chartered Q2 adj pretax beat ests, revs rose y/y
- CanSino [developing coronavirus vaccine] rose by over 9% in HK, priced A-share offering
- Shanghai Health Care index rises over 1.9%, China is expected to begin its 3rd round of bulk drug purchases in late Aug
- Japanese equities lag as USD/JPY remains near ¥105, TOPIX Banking index drops over 1.7% after earnings from SMFG; Nomura’s results support Brokerage index
- Singapore banks decline after central bank requested cap on dividends
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday
- Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Cigna, Comcast , ConocoPhillips, DuPont, International Paper, Kellogg , Eli Lilly, MasterCard, Moody’s, Procter & Gamble, UPS, Valero Energy, Waste Management, YUM! Brands
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%
- (AU) Australia AOFM (debt agency) CEO Nicholl: Australia will issue A$240B in debt in current FY; To rely heavily on Mid curve and 10-year bonds for new issuance; Financing tests ahead will be large, but are manageable
- *(AU) AUSTRALIA Q2 EXPORTS PRICE INDEX Q/Q: -2.4% V -2.0%E; IMPORTS PRICE INDEX Q/Q: -1.9% V -3.0%E [Petroleum drove fall in both import and export prices]
- *(AU) AUSTRALIA JUN BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -4.9% V -2.8%E
- (AU) Victoria state reports 723 new coronavirus cases (record) v 295 prior; 13 additional coronavirus deaths
- (AU) Victoria Premier: Face masks are now mandatory across all of Victoria; Restrictions are being sent to certain regional areas of Victoria
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Coronavirus spike in Victoria state is very concerning
- (AU) Australia Treasury Official Kennedy: Reiterates Australia economy to contract ~7% in Q2
- Fortescue [FMG.AU]: Reports Q4 Iron ore shipments 47.3Mt v 46.6Mt y/y; Ore Mined 57.2Mt v 57.6Mt y/y; Guides initial FY21 iron ore shipments 175-180mt (vs 178.2mt y/y), Capex $3.0-3.4B (vs $2.0B y/y
- (NZ) New Zealand June Building Permits M/M: 0.5% v 35.6% prior
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Job Ads Q/Q -31.9%
- (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO) sells NZ$800M v NZ$800M indicated in 2025 and 2031 bond
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%, Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%
- Standard Chartered [2888.HK]: Reports Q2 adj Pretax $1.96B v $1.53Be, Op income $8.10B v $7.70B y/y
- (CN) China said to begin a 3rd round of bulk drug purchases in late Aug – financial press
- (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for July 28th: 105 additional cases v 101 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sells HK$3.1B into the market to defend the peg
- (HK) Hong Kong reported to relax its ban on dining in restaurants, to allow Morning and Lunch services – Press
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9902 v 6.9969 prior
- (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net injection CNY0B v Net injection CNY30B prior
- (CN) China PBOC to conduct CNY5.0B in 3-month central bank bill swap (CBS) operation on today’s session
- (CN) China Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to meet Aug 8-11th to discuss five-year plan – financial press
- (CN) China NDRC Official: Reiterates welcomes US companies to expand investment in China
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%
- (JP) Japan Finance Ministry (MOF) Official: FX stability in currency market is important; reiterates watching FX market with sense of urgency; Considering various policy tools if Yen strengthens
- (JP) Tokyo reported to find at least 360 additional coronavirus cases – Press
- (JP) Tokyo (Japan) Gov Koike: Infections are spreading at facilities, workplaces and during meals; Wants people to avoid going out to eat in groups
- (JP) Tokyo Official: Tokyo seeing many virus infections within households
- (JP) Tokyo reported to ask restaurants to shorten hours – Press
- *(JP) JAPAN JUN RETAIL SALES M/M: 13.1% V +8.0%E; Y/Y: -1.2% V -5.7%E
- (JP) Japan Jun Department Store and Supermarket Sales Y/Y: -3.5% v -5.5%e
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.99T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.10% 2-year JGBs, avg yield -0.1330% v -0.136% prior, bid to cover 4.56x v 4.7x prior
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%
- Samsung Electronics: Reports Q2 Final (KRW) Net 5.5T v 5.18T y/y; Op 8.15T v 6.6T y/y (vs 8.10T prelim); Rev 52.97T v 56.13T y/y (vs 52.0T prelim); Does not plan to provide full year guidance; guides Q3 DRAM shipments to remain flat; H2 server memory demand to tone down somewhat v H1; Hard to tell timing of memory price inflection point; increased inventory to respond to rush orders from clients
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Will extend operating special lending facility to local banks and brokerages until November (3-month extension)
- (KR) South Korea announces closure of Equities and derivatives markets on Aug 17th (Monday)
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: South Korea will allow large companies to set up corporate venture capital funds
Other Asia
- (SG) Singapore Jun Bank Loans and Advances Y/Y: -1.0% v 0.5% prior
North America
- (US) White House Chief of Staff Meadows: still not making progress in stimulus talks; now expect extra unemployment benefits to expire
- (US) Sen Maj Leader McConnell (R-KY): Hopes that Republicans and democrats can reach a deal on unemployment by Friday (July 31st); Smaller package by Friday is a possibility
- (US) Reportedly FDA near decision to authorize emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients for treating people sick with the virus – press
- (US) NHC issues update on Tropical Cyclone 9: Disturbance becomes Tropical Storm Isaias
Europe
- Airbus [AIR.FR]: Reports H1 Net -€1.9B v +€1.2B y/y, Adj EBIT -€945M v +€2.5B y/y; Rev €18.9B v €20.27Be
- (DE) US President Trump confirms to move some troops out of Germany, cites NATO fees
Levels as of 1:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.3%
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%
- EUR 1.1793-1.1762 ; JPY 105.20-104.90 ; AUD 0.7193-0.7162 ;NZD 0.6674-0.6635
- Gold +0.1% at $1,955/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $41.19/brl; Copper -0.6% at $2.9177/lb