For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.84% against the USD and closed at 1.3099.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1.3130, with the GBP trading 0.24% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3002, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2875. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3200, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3271.

Moving forward, traders would keep a close watch on UK’s Nationwide housing prices for July, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.