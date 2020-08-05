For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver jumped 7.43% against the USD and closed at USD26.23 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 26.01, with silver trading 0.86% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 24.65, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 23.29. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 26.95, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 27.90.
The white metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.