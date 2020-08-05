For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.24% against the JPY and closed at 105.76.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 105.57, with the USD trading 0.18% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.
Overnight data showed that Japan’s Jibun Bank services PMI climbed to 45.4 in July, compared to a reading of 45.0 in the previous month.
The pair is expected to find support at 105.32, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 105.07. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 106.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 106.45.
Amid a lack of macroeconomic releases in Japan today, investor sentiment would be determined by global macroeconomic factors.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.