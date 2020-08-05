For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP marginally declined against the USD and closed at 1.3071.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1.3088, with the GBP trading 0.13% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.3011, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2933. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.3137, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.3185.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Moving ahead, traders would keep a watch on UK’s Markit services PMI for July, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.