For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 3.35% against the USD and closed at USD27.11 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 27.06, with silver trading 0.18% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 26.12, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 25.17. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 27.64, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 28.22.
- advertisement -
The white metal is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.