For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 1.26% against the CHF and closed at 0.9145.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 0.9152, with the USD trading 0.08% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9060, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.8968. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9203, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9254.

Moving ahead, traders would keep an eye on Switzerland’s trade balance for July and industrial production for 2Q, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.