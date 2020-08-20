General Trend:

  • Chipmakers in South Korea and Taiwan trade sharply lower, DRAM firm Nanya drops over 6%, Samsung down over 3%; South Korea chip firms may cut DRAM-related CAPEX in 2020 (local press)
  • Australia’s energy index drops over 3.5% amid earnings from Santos and Origin Energy; Other decliners include Resource and Financial firms
  • Financials and Consumer firms drop in Shanghai amid speculation the PBOC will not further cut the RRR in 2020
  • Financial and property firms also drop in HK
  • Genting HK drops over 34%, to temporarily suspend all payments to creditors; HK Gaming sector trades generally lower
  • Alibaba declines ahead of earnings report
  • Decliners in Japan include Real Estate, Electric Appliance and Auto firms; Softbank drops after weakness on the Nasdaq
  • Hitachi Metals rises over 12% on M&A speculation
  • China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thursday

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened -0.1%
  • (AU) Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Official Edwards: Australia Economy is too fragile for drop in fiscal spending in 2021; Urges RBA to buy half of extra Govt debt in Australia
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skips buying bonds v skips prior (3rd straight skip)
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Hawkesby: we are preparing to use other monetary policy tools if needed; the size and composition of balance sheet will become a more active tool for monetary policy decisions; Implications of COVID are not over either globally or here in NZ; Since COVID, the settlement balances of the banking system have increased from NZ$8B to NZ$20-30B

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.5%, Shanghai Composite -0.7%
  • (CN) Likelihood for China PBOC to cut the RRR in 2020 has declined; expected to continue to inject liquidity by using reverse repos and MLF – China Securities Journal (CSJ)
  • (CN) CHINA PBOC LEAVES 1-YEAR AND 5-YEAR LOAN PRIME RATES (LPRS) UNCHANGED (AS EXPECTED) [rates left unchanged for 4th straight month]
  • (US) US and China officials reportedly plan to hold video conference in coming days to discuss progress fulfilling terms of ‘Phase 1’ trade agreement – press
  • (US) White House spokesperson McEnany: US and China trade reps continue to have conversations; does not have a date set for official US-China talks
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9274 v 6.9168 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY160B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY150B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net injection CNY10B v Net Injection CNY10B prior
  • (CN) China 2nd Week Aug Retail Car Sales 39.1K units +9% y/y (from Aug 19th)
  • (HK) US State Dept: notified Hong Kong that US suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong
  • (CN) China to have a trial for direct trading services for Foreign investors in Interbank Bond Market, trial to begin on Sept 1st

Japan

  • Nikkei225 opened -0.5%
  • (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.10% 5-year JGB: avg yield: -0.0930% v -0.103% prior, bid to cover 3.55x v 4.25x prior
  • (JP) Japan govt intends to cover compensation for any health problems that may arise from coronavirus vaccine in order to ensure stable supply from foreign manufacturers – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan July Tokyo Condominiums for Sale Y/Y: +7.8% v -31.7% prior

Korea

  • Kospi opened -0.9%
  • (KR) South Korea confirms 288 additional coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Kim: To decide this month on easing of financial rules; Economic uncertainty increases due to virus flare ups; Stronger social distancing measures could impact Korea economy
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Health Min: Not considering increasing social distancing measures to highest level
  • (KR) South Korea DRAM chip suppliers are expected to cut 2020 Capex, cites report from IC Insights – Yonhap
  • (KR) South Korea Q2 Short Term External Debt: $154.3B v $148.5B prior

North America

  • (US) FOMC JULY MINUTES: Pace of employment gains has likely slowed; Most members agree yield caps and targets would likely provide only modest benefits in current environment; banks could come under significant stress in a more adverse virus scenario (from Aug 19th)

Europe

  • (DE) German July Tax Revenues -0.3% – Finance Ministry Report

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -3.1%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -1.2%
  • EUR 1.1853-1.1831 ; JPY 106.21-105.97 ; AUD 0.7194-0.7164 ;NZD 0.6572-0.6544
  • Gold -0.7% at $1,955/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $42.70/brl; Copper -0.5% at $2.9832/lb

 

