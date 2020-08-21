General Trend:

  • Gaming firms outperform in HK, property index also rises
  • Shanghai Composite rose by 0.8% during morning session; Consumer shares were among the early gainers
  • Financials decline in Australia, while Energy shares rebound from recent losses
  • Gainers in Japan include Air Transportation, Iron/Steel and Real Estate firms, Marine Transportation firms lag

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.3%
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA AUG PRELIMINARY CBA PMI MANUFACTURING: 53.9 V 54.0 PRIOR (3rd straight expansion); PMI Services: 48.1 v 58.2 prior (1st contraction in 3 months)
  • (AU) Australia July Prelim Retail sales M/M: +3.3% v +2.7% prior, Y/Y +12.2%; Retail turnover rose in all states and territories except Victoria
  • (AU) Victoria state (Australia) reports 179 additional coronavirus cases v 240 prior; 9 additional deaths (Lowest daily total since early July)
  • (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM): To sell New Nov 2031 bonds through Syndication next week; no Treasury bond tenders are planned for next week
  • (AU) Australia sells A$2.0B v A$2.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds, avg yield 0.3518% v 0.3383% prior, bid to cover 5.76x v 5.62x prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Calls for A$40B increase in spending by states (2% of Australia GDP) in order to support Australia Economy
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand Official Buckle: We are facing considerable uncertainty; RBNZ has scope to act more aggressively if needed; Negative rate decision dependent on health of economy; The earliest RBNZ could implement negative rates operationally is early 2021
  • (NZ) RBNZ Chief Economist Ha: Re-entering pandemic restrictions in Auckland played a part in August rate decision and projections; Central bank is watching labor market closely
  • (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: New Zealand Cabinet to decide on August 24th (Monday) on Auckland Lockdown measures; has made good progress, not dealing with multiple outbreaks
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$240M v NZ$440M prior in government bonds as part of QE v NZ$240M sought
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Will seek to purchase NZ$1.35B v NZ$940M prior in government bonds next week
  • (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO) sells NZ$950M v NZ$950M indicated in 2025, 2029 and 2033 bonds
  • (NZ) New Zealand July Credit Card Spending M/M: 1.8% v 14.0% prior; Y/Y: -5.8% v -9.2% prior

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +0.9%, Shanghai Composite +0.5%
  • Standard Chartered [2888.HK]: Hong Kong Justice Sec’s (Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah) Standard Chartered mortgage is ‘under scrutiny’ amid US sanctions; HK’s Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung transferred his mortgage from HSBC to the Bank of China on Aug 4th amid the sanctions – SCMP
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos and 14-day reverse repos v Injects CNY160B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net injection CNY50B v Net Injection CNY10B prior
  • (CN) China Finance Ministry: Auctions 1-month deposits at 2.70% yield
  • (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) sells 3-month and 6-month bills
  • (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson Geo Feng: China and US agree to have talk soon regarding trade (from Aug 20th)
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9107 v 6.9274 prior
  • (CN) China Supreme Court said to lower ceiling on private lending rates – financial press (from Aug 19th)
  • (CN) China PBoC: To continue to use targeted easing and structural monetary tools to support medium-and small businesses (from Aug 20th)
  • (CN) China new budget rules are reported to tighten the Local Govt Debt management; the new rules to take effect in Oct 2020 – Financial Press
  • Ant Financial: Ant Group reported to target $225B valuation in dual listing [in line with prior reporting]; To target dual listing by as soon as October 2020; Said to target raising $30B in the dual IPOs.

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%
  • Nippon Paint [4612.JP]: To be acquired by Wuthelam (largest shareholder) for ¥1.3T – Japanese press
  • (JP) JAPAN JULY PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 46.6 V 42.6 PRIOR (16TH STRAIGHT CONTRACTION); PMI Services: 45.0 v 45.2 prior (7th straight contraction)
  • (JP) JAPAN JULY NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.3% V 0.3%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.0% V 0.1%E
  • (JP) Japan Govt considers extending the cap of event sizes through end of Sept – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan may ease coronavirus entry restrictions on foreigners with residency status in September – Japan Press

Korea

  • Kospi opened +1.4%
  • (KR) South Korea confirms 324 additional coronavirus cases v 288 prior
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Health Min Kim: More discussion is needed for 3rd level of social distancing; Current coronavirus situation does not meet requirement for level 3 distancing
  • (KR) South Korea Aug 1-20th Exports Y/Y -7.0% v -12.8% prior; Imports Y/Y -12.8% v -13.7% prior; Chip exports +2.9% y/y
  • (NK) North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said to retain absolute power but US and South Korea issues to be handled by his sister – financial press (from Aug 20th)
  • (KR) South Korea July PPI M/M: +0.2% v +0.5% prior, Y/Y: -0.8% v -1.0% prior

North America

  • Pfizer [PFE]: Confirms phase 1 data related to vaccine candidate against COVID-19 [BNT162b2]; affirms on track to seek regulatory review by as early as Oct 2020
  • (US) ‘Top’ US FDA official Peter Marks ‘vowed’ to resign if Trump administration approves unproven COVID-19 vaccine – financial press
  • (US) SEMI July North America-based Manufacturers of Semi Equipment Billings: $2.60B, +11.8% m/m and +27.6% y/y

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi +2.2%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%
  • EUR 1.1878-1.1856 ; JPY 105.80-105.62 ; AUD 0.7216-0.7187 ;NZD 0.6547-0.6525
  • Gold +0.6% at $1,957/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $42.92/brl; Copper +0.3% at $2.9995/lb

 

Previous articleElliott Wave View: Tesla (TSLA) Ending Wave 5
Next articlePositive Vaccine News Helps Boost Risk Sentiment Despite Weak Macro Releases
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.