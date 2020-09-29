Wall Street climbs overnight

European and US equities performed strongly overnight, boosted by end-of-month portfolio rebalancing from institutional investors. That dragged in the buy the dip crowd and saw the S&P 500 rise 1.61%, the Nasdaq climb 1.87% and the Dow Jones rose 1.53%. Asian stock markets are mostly higher, although they are failing to share Wall Street’s exuberance with one eye on tonight’s first US presidential debate. Investors will get a close-up look at President “Tax-Return” take on Democrat candidate Mr “Sleepy-Joe” Biden.

The Nikkei 225 has edged lower by 0.36%, driven by 1000 TOPIX listed stocks going ex-dividend today. Elsewhere though the picture is positive. The Kospi has risen 0.90%, with mainland China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.40% and the CSI 300 rising 0.30%. The Hang Seng is unchanged, while Singapore is up 0.15%. Meanwhile, in Australia, the All Ordinaries has climbed 0.75%, and the ASX 200 is 0.10% higher.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With the end of the month and the quarter upon markets, a lot of portfolio rebalancing is occurring in the institutional investor space. I would suggest that those flows, rather than a sudden “the world is saved” epiphany are the genesis of the overnight equity rally. That appears to have dragged in the FOMO buy the dip mob on a day when nothing materially changed in the world to justify the moves. US airline stocks, in particular, and banks, had an exceptional day. A session where the buy everything mob think airlines look cheap is as good a warning sign for the longevity of the overnight rally as I’ve ever seen. At least big tech is cashflow positive, even if they are not cheap.

The ex-dividend effect in Tokyo may also be muting gains in other regional markets. Impending holidays across much of Northern Asia will also dampen activity.