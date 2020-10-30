General Trend

  • Consumer stocks weigh on the markets in Australia; Financial and commodityrelated firms rise; AMP rises over 21% after receiving takeover proposal
  • Topix Pharma, Securities and Electric Appliances indices decline amid earnings out of Japan; Kyocera drops after its financial results, Fanuc rises over 4%
  • Shanghai Composite traded generally flat during the morning session; IT index rises over 1.5%
  • Tech firms also rise in Hong Kong, Financials decline ahead of upcoming earnings
  • LG Chemical declines, shareholders approved plan to spinoff battery unit
  • Offshore Yuan (CNH) trades higher into monthend; AUD rises ahead of next week’s RBA decision (Tuesday, Nov 3rd)
  • BoJ might release its Nov bond buying plan after the market close
  • Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Chevron, Goodyear, Honeywell, Lear Corp, LyondellBasell, Altria, Newell Brands, Phillips 66, Under Armour, Exxon

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.2%
  • (AU) Australia Sept Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.0%e
  • (AU) Australia Q3 PPI Q/Q: +0.4% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.4% prior
  • (AU) Australia State Queensland to keep borders closed to Sydney and Victoria; To open border to rest of New South Wales on Nov 3rd
  • (AU) Australia sells A$2.0B v A$2.0B indicated in 1.50% June 2031 bonds, avg yield 0.8498% v 0.9395% prior, bid to cover 4.7x v 4.9x prior
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Will seek to purchase NZ$870M v NZ$880M prior in government bonds next week

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened 0.2%, Shanghai Composite +0.2%
  • (CN) China NDRC Official: NDRC will set quantitative indicators for next 5 years based on proposals from leaders, to propose numeric targets for next 5 years; To improve policy adjustments beyond economic cycles
  • (CN) China Science Min Wang: Tech Innovation is Vital for China ‘Dual Circulation’ model
  • (CN) China Communist Party Plenary 5year plan said to stick with strategy of boosting domestic demand; No mention of GDP growth; officials only stress the quality of growth Chinese press
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7232 v 6.7260 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7day reverse repos v Injects CNY140B in 7day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY30B v Net inject CNY90B prior

Japan

  • Nikkei225 opened flat
  • (JP) JAPAN SEPT PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 4.0% V +3.0%E; Y/Y: 9.0% V 9.8%E [Japan government said the Sept data was supported by increased production of cars, car parts and production machinery]
  • (JP) JAPAN OCT TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 0.3% V 0.1%E; CPI (exfresh food) Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.5%e [Core CPI (exfresh food) was +0.1% after taking out effects of subsidized travel program]
  • (JP) JAPAN SEPT JOBLESS RATE: 3.0% V 3.1%E
  • (JP) JAPAN SEPT ANNUALIZED HOUSING STARTS: 815K V 823KE; Y/Y: 9.9% V 8.6%E
  • (JP) Japan Government Spokesman: Not considering third extra budget ‘in detail yet’, reiterates will not hesitate to take steps to help the economy

Korea

  • Kospi opened 0.3%
  • (KR) SOUTH KOREA SEPT INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: +5.4% V 3.1%E; Y/Y: 8.0% V 1.3%E (Y/Y highest since Feb)
  • (KR) Korea National Pension Service (NPS): To increase its holdings in ‘FX Havens’ in order to reduce risk

North America

  • Apple [AAPL]: CFO: confirms not issuing specific Q1 Rev guidance – earnings call
  • Apple [AAPL]: Q4 $0.73 v $0.69e, Rev $64.7B v $63.4Be; iPhone Rev $26.4B v $33.4B y/y v $27.9Be
  • (US) US said to report > 86,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday [Oct 29th] (record high)

Europe

  • (EU) ECB LEAVES 7DAY MAIN REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED AT 0.00%; AS EXPECTED; maintains size and timing of Pandemic Bond Buying Fund program
  • (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: did not discuss any policy changes today; reiterates council unanimously agreed on recalibrating instruments at Dec meeting Q&A

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, 1.2%, ASX 200 0.6% , Hang Seng 0.7%; Shanghai Composite 0.1% ; Kospi 1.5%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: 1.5%; Nasdaq100 1.9%, Dax 0.9%; FTSE100 0.6%
  • EUR 1.16941.1668 ; JPY 104.63104.36 ; AUD 0.70560.7021 ;NZD 0.66440.6619
  • Gold +0.4% at $1,875/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $36.36/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.0737/lb

 

Previous articleAUD/USD Daily Report
Next articleECB To Deliver Easing Package In December
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.