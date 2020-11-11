General Trend

  • Tech firms extend declines in HK and Shanghai; Financial and Property firms rise
  • Japanese regional banks supported by new BOJ program, M&A
  • Energy sector shines in Australia, Financials track the rise in 10-year yields
  • NZD and bond yields rise after the RBNZ statement; no comments seen related to the timing of negative rates or the currency
  • Australia 10-year yield rises to 1% (highest since Sept), NZ 10-year yield up over 11bps following RBNZ statement
  • RBA is due to hold its next bond buying operation on Thursday (Nov 12th) [purchases of AGS with residual maturity of around 7 to 10 years are planned for Thursdays]
  • New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO) is also expected to sell a total of NZ$600M in 2023, 2029 and 2033 bonds on Thurs.
  • South Korea’s chip exports accelerated during early Nov
  • IC firms in Taiwan continue to raise prices (Digitimes)
  • PBoC will issue CNY25B in bills in Hong Kong on Thurs (Nov 12th)

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.6%
  • (NZ) NEW ZEALAND CENTRAL BANK (RBNZ) LEAVES OFFICIAL CASH RATE (OCR) UNCHANGED AT 0.25%; (AS EXPECTED); to implement an Funding for Lending Program (FLP) in early December 2020; Progress made on deploying a FLP and a negative OCR
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Inflation and employment will be below target for a long time; Funding for Lending program worth NZ$28B; too early to tell on negative OCR – post rate decision press conference
  • (AU) Australia Nov Consumer Confidence Index: 107.7 v 105 prior; M/M: 2.5% v 11.9% prior
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Offers to buy A$1.0B in Semi Govt bonds v A$3.5B prior
  • ABA.NZ NZ Bidco raises takeover offer to NZ$5.20/shr (prior NZ$4.75); Reports FY21 to date underlying EBITDA NZ$18.2M, +26% y/y; Rev NZ$155.8M, +7% y/y; no longer need a capital raise

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +1.0%
  • (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Expects New Regional Bank program to contribute to strengthening regional bank capacity; Pleased with BOJ measures to help regional banks
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Announces Supplementary Explanation for the Outline of “Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System”; the move aims to strengthen the foundations of regional banks (yesterday after the close)
  • 6502.JP Reports H1 Net +¥3.5B v -¥145.2B y/y; Op ¥3.1B v ¥52.1B y/y; Rev ¥1.37T v ¥1.71T y/y
  • 8308.JP Reports H1 Net ¥56.4B v ¥77.0B y/y; Offers ¥500/shr for Kansai Mirai [7321.JP], total deal value is ¥66.2B (yesterday after the close)
  • Japan to extend the cap related to large event capacity until the end of Feb 2021 – Japanese press

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.3%
  • (KR) South Korea Oct Unemployment Rate: 4.2% v 3.9% prior (6-month high)
  • (KR) South Korea 2020 trade volume not expected to pass $1.0T due to pandemic and US/China trade dispute – Yonhap
  • (KR) South Korea Nov 1-10th Exports Y/Y: +20.1%% v -28.8% prior; Imports Y/Y: +7.8% v -19.5% y/y; Exports to China +14.5% y/y

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%
  • (CN) Deals reached at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) totaled $72.6B, +2.1% y/y – Xinhua
  • (CN) China Official: Premature to talk about Biden Policies, need to wait
  • (HK) Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) acting Chief Cheung: The so called sanctions imposed by the United States on four Chinese mainland and Hong Kong officials are barbaric interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and its motherland – Xinhua
  • BYTEDANCE.IPO TikTok filed legal petition challenging Trump’s Aug 14th executive order requiring company to divest video app – press
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY150B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY120B in 7-day reverse repos; Net inject CNY30B v Net drain CNY0B prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6070 v 6.5897 prior
  • (CN) China Banking and Insurance Regulator Vice Chair: Hopes RCEP can be signed on schedule; China attaches High Importance to risks in digital economy
  • (CN) Spending on China Singles’ Day (Nov 1- 11th) Totaled $56B (record high) v $38.4B y/y
  • (CN) China said to invest CNY800B on 5G tech over the next 5-year – China Daily
  • 388.HK Reports Q3 (HK$) Net 3.4B v 2.2B y/y, EBITDA 4.2B v 3.0B y/y, Rev 5.31B v 3.99B y/y

North America

  • LYFT Reports Q3 -$1.46 v -$0.89e, Rev $499.7M v $497Me
  • DOX Reports Q4 $1.23 v $1.19e, Rev $1.05B v $1.03Be; divests OpenMarket for $300M cash; raises dividend by 9.9% to $0.36 from $0.3275 (implied yield 2.37%
  • (US) Democratic challenger Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race to Republican Tillis – press

Europe

  • (ES) Bank of Spain (BOS) chief economist Arce: ECB must act to fight off deflation

Levels as of 12:15ET

  • Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Kospi +1.3%; Nikkei225 +1.9%; ASX 200 +1.7%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%
  • EUR 1.1833-1.1812; JPY 105.33-105.00; AUD 0.7319-0.7276; NZD 0.6904-0.6811
  • Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,880/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $41.73/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.16/lb

 

Previous articleEUR/CHF Daily Outlook
Next articleEUR/AUD Daily Outlook
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.