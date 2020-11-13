General Trend

  • Real Estate and Air Transportation firms are among the decliners in Japan; Banks drop amid results from Mizuho Financial; Nissan Motor rises over 7% after raising outlook
  • Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Mitsubishi UJF and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
  • Chinese telecoms drop; Reportedly Trump Admin is finalizing Executive Order to ban US purchases or sales of securities in Chinese companies with links to the China military
  • Property and financial firms decline in Shanghai and HK; Tech sector rises amid earnings from Tencent
  • Some outlets have focused on recent corporate debt defaults in China (Chenglong Construction, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity)
  • Decliners in Australia include Energy and Financial firms
  • China PBOC to rollover Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) on Nov 16th, size to be decided by market demand (from Nov 4th)

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened -0.1%
  • (AU) Australia AOFM: Subject to market conditions a syndicated tap of the 2.75% 21 May 2041 Treasury Bond is planned to be conducted in the week beginning 16 November 2020. Issuance will be up to A$6B
  • (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 4.75% April 2027 bonds, avg yield 0.4439%, bid to cover 5.7x
  • Midway [MWY.AU]: Statement on China Quarantine on Australia Log Shipments: At this stage, ban only applied to softwood logs due to bark beetles; does not see material impact on the co.
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: the assumption the economy will keep growing is a ‘big if’; Very comfortable with FLP and QE programs at present; Foreign asset purchases are not a preferred option
  • (NZ) New Zealand Oct Business NZ Manufacturing PMI: 51.7 v 54.0 prior

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.2%, Shanghai Composite -0.3%
  • (CN) Reportedly Trump Admin is finalizing Executive Order to ban US purchases or sales of securities in Chinese companies with links to the China military; Applies to 31 companies and takes effect Jan 11th with full divestment by Nov 2021 – press
  • (CN) Said that certain China banks have lowered holdings of China state Owned Enterprise bonds – Press
  • (CN) Former China Fin Min Jiwei: Time to study the exit of monetary policy, not fiscal policy; Even if Biden is US President, US China trade frictions will not necessarily be eased – Caixin Summit
  • Bytedance: US Commerce Dept issues stay of TikTok shutdown order – press
  • (CN) Stock market ‘anomaly’ in China gets the attention of PBOC scholars; 3 central bank scholars said to have suggested certain measures to deal with ‘irrational herding behavior’ related to the Hang Seng AH Premium index – SCMP
  • (CN) China Daily: China is not likely to make any changes to existing fiscal stimulus package in 2021, cites finance ministry officials; China may focus on additional steps to support the economic recovery
  • (CN) Henan Energy to meet with bondholders on Friday (Nov 13th), the meeting will cover the debt default by a subsidiary of the co. [Yongcheng Coal & Electricity] – Chinese press
  • (CN) Chenglong Construction said to have missed bond payment that was due on Nov 13th, cited liquidity shortage; the payment related to a 5-year CNY denominated bond – financial press
  • (CN) China Premier Li: Affirms China will be able to grow in 2020
  • (CN) China Oct Smartphone shipments -27.7% y/y
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6285 v 6.6236 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY160B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY120B in 7-day reverse repos; Net inject CNY160B v Net inject CNY90B prior

Japan

  • Nikkei225 opened -0.5%
  • (JP) Japan PM Suga: Given instructions to be on alert due to coronavirus spread (in line); No need to halt Go To Travel Promotion program; Experts say Japan is not in situation to declare state of emergency
  • (JP) Japan govt reportedly considering tax incentives for carbon-reducing investments – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan said to consider clearer tax rate for profits from Fund Managers; Could cut tax on gains to 20% from 55%

Korea

  • Kospi opened -0.2%

Other Asia

  • (MY) Malaysia Q3 GDP Q/Q: 18.2% v 16.5%e; Y/Y: -2.7% v -4.3%e

North America

  • (US) CDC reports record 143.4K new coronavirus cases in the US in last 24 hours (v 134.4K d/d)

Europe

  • (UK) Reportedly UK Fin Min Sunak is preparing another multi-billion pound stimulus program to encourage consumer spending – Telegraph
  • (UK) PM Johnson Top Aide Cummings: the UK will maintain plan to leave EU by the end of 2020; Cummings to leave his role by the end of 2020 – UK media

Levels as of 00:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -0.7%, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Composite -1.1% ; Kospi +0.4%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -1.1%
  • EUR 1.1813-1.1799 ; JPY 105.16-104.85 ; AUD 0.7242-0.7220 ;NZD 0.6860-0.6818
  • Gold +0.1% at $1,875/oz; Crude Oil -1.7% at $40.42/brl; Copper flat at $3.1355/lb
Previous articleGBPUSD 1.3100 Support
Next articleGlobal Yields Decline Driven By Higher Infection Numbers And Comments From Fed, BoE And ECB
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.