US: Housing Starts Continue to Rise in November

By TD Bank Financial Group
  • U.S. housing starts increased by 1.2% to 1.55 million (annualized) units in November. This was appreciably better than the consensus forecast, which called for a modest 0.3% increase. The November release also included downward revisions to the October and September prints (-24k in total).
  • Unlike previous months, the November gains were broad-based, with single and multi-family starts coming in higher. Single-family starts rose by a modest 0.4% to 1.19 million, extending their winning streak to seven straight months. In the more volatile multi-family segment, starts increased by 4% to 361k.
  • Building permits also showed considerable strength, rising by 6.2% on the month after a 0.1% contraction in October. Like starts, single-family permits (+1.3%) continued to increase, advancing for seven straight months, while multifamily permits (+19.2%) rose for the first time in four months.
  • The regional outturn was a mixed bag with starts advancing in two of the four major regions and declining in the other two. They were up big in the Northeast (+58.8%) in particular, and also increased in the West (+8.2%). By contrast, they were down in the South (-6%) and the Midwest (-4.9%).

Key Implications

  • Housing starts continue to defy expectations. Today’s report was a positive surprise, considering that a slowdown of sorts was expected given their strong pace of growth in recent months. The residential construction sector’s overall performance has decidedly been a positive one this year, with starts increasing in 6 of the past 7 months and rebounding within 1.3% of their pre-crisis levels. The November gains were driven by a bounce-back  in multi-family starts, which had struggled of late in light of shifting housing demand in favor of bigger homes and more outdoor space.
  • However, with new COVID-19 cases surging to record highs and restrictions making a comeback in several states, there is no shortage of near-term challenges for homebuilders. Builder confidence eased somewhat after soaring to new all-time highs in each of the past 3 months. The outlook is also muddied by looming affordability issues, as construction costs continue to rise and inventories remain low. These trends are expected to weigh on housing demand through 2021.
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Learn Forex Trading

