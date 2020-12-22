Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 08:39 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Asia Trades Lower After Volatile Session On Wall Street

Asia Trades Lower After Volatile Session On Wall Street

By Trade The News

General Trend

  • Energy, Resources and Financial firms are among the decliners in Australia
  • Japanese equities trade broadly lower; leading decliners include Transport, Iron/Steel and Real Estate firms
  • Hang Seng Property and Finance indices decline
  • Anta Sports rises after agreeing to sell fitness brand to Peloton
  • Shanghai-listed IT and Financial firms declined during the morning session; Consumer Staples and Property cos. rose
  • Amphenol said to have requested US probe into Chinese co. Luxshare
  • Japan said to consider travel restrictions related to the UK; US has yet to ban flights from the UK
  • China PBoC is expected to issue CNY10B in bills in Hong Kong on Dec 23rd (Wed)

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened -0.2%
  • (AU) Australia Nov Prelim Retail Sales M/M: +7.0% v 1.4% prior
  • CDV.AU Shandong Gold makes conditional increased A$1.075/share offer (prior A$1.05)
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces NZ$1.0B loaned under Funding for Lending program v NZ$0B prior (2nd operation since program launch)

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%
  • (JP) Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering removing stocks with internal control issues from new Topix (to be selected under new criteria from April 2022) – Nikkei
  • 9984.JP Files IPO for SPAC (blank check co) to raise up to $525M – press
  • 4901.JP Japan Health Ministry Board board postpones decision on approval for Avigan for coronavirus treatment (was expected today) – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan Nov Crude Steel Output: 7.26Mt, +0.9% m/m, -5.9% y/y – Industry Body

Korea

  • Kospi opened -0.2%
  • (KR) South Korea Nov PPI Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.6% prior (9th consecutive decline, longest run since Oct 2016)
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Kim: to manage market liquidity in a stable manner
  • (KR) South Korea PM: South Korea to expand ban on gatherings of >5 people to nationwide

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%
  • 2020.HK Confirms to sell Precor assets to Peleton for $420M cash (Net $360M)
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY130B in 7-day and 14-day reverse repos v Injects CNY110B prior; Net injection CNY120B v Net drain CNY0B prior
  • China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.5387 v 6.5507 prior
  • (CN) China NDRC: China retains ~90 days of natural gas consumption in underground storage, daily gas supply is up about 10% y/y since the start of peak winter heating season on Nov 15th; Notes major coal-producing regions should safely raise output, coal imports should be increased in ‘orderly’ manner

Other

  • (PH) Philipines Central Bank Gov Diokno: Still have some monetary space, current setting remains appropriate, aiming to keep rates low until the end of 2022

North America

  • (US) US House of Representatives passes the $900B coronavirus relief bill, $1.4T spending bill to fund the government through Sept 2021 (as expected)
  • Follow Up: Senate have approved the Coronavirus relief bill, sending it to President Trump who has indicated he will sign it
  • (US) Senator Wyden (D-OR): Hack of the US treasury appears to be ‘significant’, started in July

Europe

  • (UK) PM Johnson said to make last minute effort for a Brexit deal with some movement on his position on fisheries – press
  • (UK) Parliament reportedly plans to hold Brexit vote on Dec 30th – UK’s Telegraph
  • (DE) Germany Nov Tax Rev -7% y/y; risks to the German economy are very high due to COVID, economy significantly weaker in Q4
  • UK coronavirus testing capacity expected to not fulfill all needed capacity due to UK Case surges – FT

Levels as of 12:15ET

  • Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%; Kospi -0.7%; Nikkei225 -0.9%; ASX 200 -1.2%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.2%
  • EUR 1.2251-1.2219; JPY 103.48-103.28; AUD 0.7591-0.7552; NZD 0.7110-0.7054
  • Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,883/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $47.62/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.57/lb

 

Trade The Newshttp://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.