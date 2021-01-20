Canadian Inflation Rate Edged Lower in December

Canada CPI growth slowed to 0.7% year-over-year

Food price growth decelerated

Lower inflation leaving the BoC free to keep interest rates low

Canadian consumer price growth slowed in December – to 0.7% compared to a year ago versus 1.0% in November. Weak demand for transportation continued to weigh on airfares – which were down 14.5% from a year ago on much weaker-than-normal holiday travel demand. Food price growth also slowed to 1.1% from 1.9% in November. Energy prices were still down 4% from a year ago despite a 2% increase from November levels.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred ‘core’ CPI measures (which are a better gauge of underlying inflation pressures) also slowed supporting our view that the Bank of Canada will maintain their highly stimulative monetary stance.

