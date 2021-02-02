Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 13:03 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis The US Manufacturing Sector Is Showing Robust Growth, Supporting The Rise Of...

The US Manufacturing Sector Is Showing Robust Growth, Supporting The Rise Of The Dollar

By JustForex

At the beginning of the year, the US output growth remained robust. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing activity indicator fell to 58.7 in January from 60.5 a month earlier, according to data released on Monday. The raw material price index in the sector showed the highest value since April 2011.

The data point to the 8th consecutive month of strong growth in manufacturing activity. The slowdown was observed in new orders (61.1 versus 67.5), manufacturing (60.7 versus 64.7), shipping (68.2 versus 67.7), and new export orders (54.9 versus 59.1). On the other hand, indicators such as employment (52.6 versus 51.7) and order volume (59.7 versus 59.1) grew faster, as did price pressure (82.1 versus 77.6). Manufacturing performed well, with demand and consumption showing significant growth compared to December. “Labor market pressures for the surveyed companies and their suppliers will continue to constrain sector growth until the crisis caused by the pandemic subsides,” the ISM said in a statement.

The growth in the manufacturing employment indicator of the last month is the strongest since June 2019. This is a positive sign ahead of Friday’s January employment report, which is expected to show modest gains, largely supported by manufacturing hires.

In consequence of a good ISM report, the stock market sales have stopped. American Treasuries approached the 1.10% mark. S&P 500 futures added 0.8% with the opening of trading in Europe, following the January highs since yesterday.

Main market quotes:

  • S&P 500 (F) 3,795.62 +29.92 (+0.79%)
  • Dow Jones 30,211.91 +229.29 (+0.76%)
  • DAX 13,786.12 +164.10 (+1.20%)
  • FTSE 100 6,498.25 +31.83 (+0.49%)
  • USD Index 90.855 -0.170 (-0.19%)

Important events:

  • RBA Interest Rate Decision (Jan) at 05:30 (GMT+2);
  • Eurozone GDP (q/q) (q4) at 12:00 (GMT+2).
JustForexhttps://justforex.com/?utm_source=actionforex&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=analytics
JustForex is a broker which helps people to earn on the financial markets providing them with the beneficial conditions. Being an international broker and working with clients from different countries we understand that every person is unique with his own values, no matter whether he is a trader or a partner. When our team develops the services of the company, we take into account the variety of cultures, nations, trading experience and demands of our clients. JustForex offers several trading account types with a wide choice of trading instruments and everyone can find the most suitable one according to his preferences.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.