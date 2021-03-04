Crude Oil Shrugs Off OPEC+ Output Cuts Rollover

Thu, Mar 04, 2021 @ 04:13 GMT
By Ashraf Laidi

Bond-driven risk aversion dominated broader markets on Wednesday but crude shrugged it off on optimism that OPEC+ will rollover cuts. The US dollar as the top performer while the kiwi lagged. Comments from Powell are key in the day ahead.

The OPEC+ meeting on Thursday will no-doubt feature some back-slapping from oil ministers. Their efforts have gone a long ways towards boosting brent to $65 from unheard of depths. A particularly successful move was the decision to rollover output in January combined with a 1 mbpd voluntary cut from Saudi Arabia.

There’s the rub. Those barrels will have to come back into the market at some point and if they tip the balance too far, it could undo some of the progress.

It’s a classic battle between greed and fear. Many nations no doubt want to take advantage of higher prices to sell more oil while all of them want to keep prices high. So far, they will be please to continue to see global oil companies keeping budgets tight. A red flag would be if US shale or others begin to drill with the aim of boosting production.

Market talk centered around a 500kbpd hike in April and a return of the 1 mbpd from Saudi Arabia but that was turned on its head Friday on a report from Reuters saying OPEC+ is considering rolling over current production. That helped to boost oil prices by 2% Wednesday even as broader markets wilted.

It’s not clear whether Saudi Arabia would continue its voluntary cuts but even if they return, the rollover of OPEC+ overall production would be well-received.

The decision takes place at the same time as the market continues to struggle with higher yields. The Fed’s Evans brushed of higher rates Wednesday, saying it was a reflection of better economic sentiment. There was a rumor though that Powell in his 1705 GMT speech Thursday could hint at an operation twist. Given the comments from other top officials, we doubt he will. We fear though that if he doesn’t the bond market will kick and scream.

 

Ashraf Laidi is an independent strategist and trader, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd and author of "Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis". He is the former chief global strategist at City Index / FX Solutions, where he focused on foreign exchange and global macro developments pertaining to central bank policies, sovereign debt and intermarket dynamics. Ashraf had also served as Chief Strategist at CMC Markets, where he headed a global team of analysts and led seminars and trainings in four continents. His insights on currencies and commodities won him several #1 rankings with FXWeek and Reuters. Prior to CMC Markets, Laidi monitored the performance of a multi-FX portfolio at the United Nations, assessed sovereign and project investment risk with Hagler Bailly and the World Bank, and analyzed emerging market bonds at Reuters. Laidi also created the first 24-hour currency web site for traders and researchers alike on the eve of the creation of the euro. Laidi's analysis of currency markets stand out based on his distinct style in bridging the fundamental and technical aspects of the markets. Laidi regularly appears on CNBC TV (US, Europe, Arabia and Asia/Pacific), Bloomberg TV (US, Asia/Pacific, France and Spain), BNN, PBSs Nightly Business Report, and BBC. His insights also appear in the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Barrons. He has given numerous interviews and lectures in Arabic, French, and to audiences spanning from Canada, Central America and Asia/Pacific.

