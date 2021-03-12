The US Dollar Retreats

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US dollar dips as inflation concerns ease

The US dollar headed south overnight, unable to hold onto recent gains as inflation fears temporarily subsided as the 30-year bond auction passed without incident, and a fall in US jobless claims turned attention back to recovery. The dollar index fell 0.44% to 91.45, although dollar short-covering has lifted it back to 91.55 in Asia.

EUR/USD negotiated the ECB meeting with aplomb, rising 0.45% to 1.980 overnight, and is seemingly out of the woods for now. A similar story has played out with GBP/USD and USD/JPY. The under-pressure Australian and New Zealand dollars also rallied overnight; both are testing their respective downside breakouts at 0.7805 and 0.7230 today. A close tonight above these levels by AUD/USD and NZD/USD will conclude their downward corrections for now.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Asian currencies rallied strongly overnight in the general risk-on environment, as the Wall Street price action alleviated the pressure on their dirty pegs to the greenback. Today some profit-taking is evident in Asia, with the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Korean won and Thai baht all falling. Still, net-net, regional currencies, including the yuan, have booked impressive gains over the last 24 hours.

The US dollar short-squeeze looks to have run its course in the short-term, with the FOMC dot plots next Wednesday in New Year the next hurdle currency markets have to negotiate. A revision of interest rate increase expectations forward will likely see dollar strength return.