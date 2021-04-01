Will the Nonfarm Payrolls Report Make Any Sound on Good Friday?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The latest monthly Nonfarm payrolls report will probably show on Good Friday at 12:30 GMT that the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the drop off in covid cases, and the progress in the vaccination program have enhanced the recovery in the US labor market even without Biden’s latest fiscal boost. While the data may be overstating the continuous employment improvement, it could raise volatility in the dollar during a low liquidity day.

US employment to pick up steam in March

The US economy is said to have almost doubled February’s job growth in March, with employment expected to advance by 639k when the data come out on Friday compared to 379k seen previously. More importantly, the pickup in jobs is forecast to have pressured the unemployment rate lower to 6.0%, suggesting that although there is still a large slack in the labor market, economic conditions are moving in the right direction.

Jobs data likely overstating the unemployment rate

From the first glance, the above results could be another boon for the US economy and for Biden’s presidency, as eurozone nations are grappling to meet their vaccine targets.

On the flip side, the participation rate has been stable since July despite the upward-trending job numbers, likely providing some warnings that misclassification errors may be understating the real unemployment numbers. It is likely that millions of people are not actively seeking a job, and therefore are not considered as unemployed, as the uncertainty around the virus development, the disappearance of employment opportunities, and the virtual schooling, which forced some parents to stay at home, have likely pushed this group of people out of the labor force. Hence, the headline unemployment rate may be an incomplete guide to the trajectory of the labor market, somewhat explaining the Fed’s decision to maintain its policy accommodative at current levels until it meets its target of full employment conditions.